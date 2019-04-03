Tanzania: Bongo Star Harmonize Takes a Knee to Propose to Italian Girlfriend

Tanzanian singer Harmonize will soon be tying the knot with long-time Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti after she accepted his marriage proposal.

Harmonize proposed to his girlfriend in the presence of her family who cheered on as Sarah said yes.

He shared the video on social media capturing the romantic moment in Italy.

Sarah was overwhelmed by emotions as Harmonize slipped the ring on her finger.

The love birds have been inseparable since coming out as a couple. However, mid last year there were reports that they had separated after not being spotted together for months.

But Harmonize dismissed the reports and insisted they are still together and their relationship is stronger than ever.

The couple has been dating for two years now.

View this post on Instagram

@harmonize_tz u are my only one

A post shared by Sarah tz (@sarah_michelotti) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#isaidyes 💍 @harmonize_tz

A post shared by Sarah tz (@sarah_michelotti) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT