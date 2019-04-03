3 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Bongo Star Harmonize Takes a Knee to Propose to Italian Girlfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian singer Harmonize will soon be tying the knot with long-time Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti after she accepted his marriage proposal.

Harmonize proposed to his girlfriend in the presence of her family who cheered on as Sarah said yes.

He shared the video on social media capturing the romantic moment in Italy.

Sarah was overwhelmed by emotions as Harmonize slipped the ring on her finger.

The love birds have been inseparable since coming out as a couple. However, mid last year there were reports that they had separated after not being spotted together for months.

But Harmonize dismissed the reports and insisted they are still together and their relationship is stronger than ever.

The couple has been dating for two years now.

View this post on Instagram

@harmonize_tz u are my only one

A post shared by Sarah tz (@sarah_michelotti) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#isaidyes 💍 @harmonize_tz

A post shared by Sarah tz (@sarah_michelotti) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT

Tanzania

Cag Prof Assad Warns of Constitutional Crisis in Parliament's Bid to Eject Him

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has warned of a brewing constitutional crisis following a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.