3 April 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Wike Wins Rivers Election

Photo: The Guardian
Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike, the 2019 governorship election candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday won his re-election, having been declared winner of the March 9, poll.

Teddy Adias, the State Returning Officer, who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa, declared Mr Wike winner of the Rivers governorship poll in Port Harcourt.

The governor emerged winner with a total of 886,264 votes, while Biokpomabo Awara, the governorship candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) trailed behind him with 173,859 votes.

Mr Adias declared the total margin of between the two contestants as 712,405.

He said the total number of registered voters was 3,048,741, accredited voters 1,130,445, valid votes cast 1,102,823, total votes cast, 1,123,840 and voided votes, 249,324.

Chukwunenye Kocha, the AAC party agent said the party would study the results before taking any decision.

Mr Kocha, however, said the party stood for peace. He urged the people of Rivers and other political parties to maintain peace.

The AAC was backed by the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Rivers election stalled after violence erupted as results were being collated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission said incidents caused by soldiers and thugs disrupted electoral processes.

(NAN)

