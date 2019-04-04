Rwanda: Team Rwanda Turns Focus to Tour Du Senegal 2019

local cycling governing body (Ferwacy) has confirmed Team Rwanda's participation at the upcoming 18th Tour du Senegal.

Comprising eight stages, the UCI 2.2 category race runs from April 21 through 28 across the West African country.

It will be the team's fifth international race this year after La Tropicale Amissa Bongo (Gabon), Tour de l'Espoir (Cameroun), Tour du Rwanda and the recently concluded African Continental Road Championships in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

Team Rwanda shifts attention to the 2019 edition of the Senegalese Tour after putting up what Ferwacy termed a 'promising performance' at the African championships last month where Rwanda finished third in overall classification after winning seven medals, including two gold medals. Eritrea topped the medal table, followed by hosts Ethiopia.

The two gold medals came through Moise Mugisha in the Under-23 Individual Time Trial (ITT) and Renus Byiza Uhiriwe in the men's junior road race.

By press time Wednesday, the six-man roster that will represent the country was yet to be named, but Times Sport understands that they will start residential camp at Musanze-based Africa Rising Cycling Centre on April 14, exactly one week before the race kicks-off.

Among the riders that are likely to make the team include in-form Moise Mugisha and reigning national champion Didier Munyaneza, both aged 21.

At last year's edition, Rwanda finished third on the 19-team table, and top among the 12 national teams in the competition.

Benediction Excel Energy rider Bonaventure Uwizeyimana was Team Rwanda's best performer as he finished second in Stage 5 and Stage 8 en route to his fourth position in general classification.

He was the only Rwandan in top ten. The team also included former national team captain Janvier Hadi, Uwiduhaye, Rene Ukiniwabo, Patrick Byukusenge and Didier Munyaneza.

Namibia international Dan Craven won the race, dethroning Algeria's Islam Mansouri, Stage 8 winner, who had clinched the previous edition's yellow jersey.

Uwizeyimana, 26, is the reigning Tour du Cameroun champion.