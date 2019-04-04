Rwandan Envoy in Mozambique Presents Letters of Credence

Rwanda's envoy to Maputo, Mozambique, Amb. Claude Nikobisanzwe, on Wednesday presented his letters of credence to President Philip Jacinto Nyusi.

According to the Embassy of Rwanda in Maputo, during the function, the President and held a tete-a-tete during which they discussed deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In 2016, Rwanda and Mozambique signed a number of bilateral agreements in political, culture, tourism, mineral resources, public administration and agriculture (livestock and fisheries) domains.

Following the state visit to Rwanda of President Nyusi in July 2018, other new areas of cooperation were proposed and deals signed, including; air service, visa waiver, science and technology, investment promotion, and professional training.

Since then, according to officials, study visits have been made on both sides as well as exchanges at different levels.

More than 5,000 Rwandans live in Mozambique and are engaged in different businesses.

Amb. Mónica Patrício Clemente Mussa, of Mozambique, was among 13 new envoys that presented their credentials to President Paul Kagame in February.