South Africa: We Have Nothing to Hide, but Citizens Also Need to Come to the Party - Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan speaking at a media briefing at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.

The Public Enterprises Ministry says there is nothing to hide, and that they will be transparent and frank with the public from now on regarding the problems at the power utility, Eskom. Meanwhile, Minister Pravin Gordhan says the public and related parties must refrain from using energy supply as a political tool, and treat it as a matter of national interest, which all South Africans need to solve together with the urgency and courtesy it deserves.

The day of reckoning has come for Eskom as it revealed its short-term plans to keep the lights on this winter, as well its slightly longer strategy for the nine months to December. At a media conference held at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State on Wednesday 3 April, the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, informed the press corps that the power utility's overall objective for the five months to end-August is to ensure there will be enough Megawatts available to power the economy and limit load shedding to a level of one.

This is if unplanned outages can be kept to less than 9,500 MW, which the Minister says will be achieved through the execution of a proper maintenance plan...