Kenya to Borrow Biological Methods From Cuba to Manage Malaria

Nairobi — Kenya and Cuba have finalised negotiations on a Malaria Vector Control project, which will see Kenya implement the Cuban biological larvicides technology to malaria prone areas.

Despite Cuba being an Island, it has remained malaria free due to the application of this technology which is set to be applied here in Kenya later this month.

Speaking after holding bilateral talks with Cuba's Vice President of council of state and Ministers Ines Maria Chapman, Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday said that this is a major milestone towards eradicating Malaria which is one of the country's major health threats.

"We have agreed to expedite the malaria vector control project that will be anchored on Cuban biological larvicides control and that exercise has already been approved by our pest control board and therefore we are ready to go and upon the introduction of this technology we will be able to manage the Malaria prevalence in the country," said Ruto.

Ruto said that Kenya would continue to cooperate with Cuba in the expansion of the health sector, one of the pillars of the Big Four Agenda.

"Kenya and Cuba will continue working together in the expansion of training of doctors, nurses and community health workers on family health as part of the efforts to transform the sector," he added.

The Cuban VP thanked Kenya Government's leadership, for enhancing the historic bilateral ties between the two countries, saying the ongoing exchange of expertise in the health sector will go a long way in cementing relations between the two countries.

The leaders of the two countries said they were keen on strengthening relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries by improving the social welfare of their citizens.

They also discussed other important issues in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, trade, human resource management and water among others.

The Cuban delegation on Monday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual benefit to the two countries.