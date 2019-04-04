4 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: ERA Says 3.5 Million Nigerians Smoke Daily

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adamu Abuh

Abuja — Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has disclosed that no fewer than 3.5 million Nigerians consume tobacco products daily.

The group, which mobilised hundreds of youths for a peaceful march in Abuja yesterday to push for the passage of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act, disclosed that the smokers include over 25,000 children within the ages of 10 and 14 years.The deputy executive director, Mr. Akinbode Oluwafemi, who led the march from the Abuja Unity Fountain to the precinct of the National Assembly Complex, disclosed that tobacco consumption accounts for an estimated 16,100 deaths in the country yearly.

Lamenting Nigeria's lackadaisical attitude to enacting policies to check the usage of cigarettes and several tobacco products in the country, Oluwafemi maintained that the passage of the draft regulation awaiting approval by the National Assembly represents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to give the needed impetus to the smooth enforcement of the NTC Act 2015.

Nigeria

Meningitis Kills 48 People, Hits 15 States

Cerebrospinal meningitis has claimed 48 lives since the outbreak commenced in October last year, the Nigeria Centre for… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.