Nigeria: ERA Says 3.5 Million Nigerians Smoke Daily

Abuja — Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has disclosed that no fewer than 3.5 million Nigerians consume tobacco products daily.

The group, which mobilised hundreds of youths for a peaceful march in Abuja yesterday to push for the passage of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act, disclosed that the smokers include over 25,000 children within the ages of 10 and 14 years.The deputy executive director, Mr. Akinbode Oluwafemi, who led the march from the Abuja Unity Fountain to the precinct of the National Assembly Complex, disclosed that tobacco consumption accounts for an estimated 16,100 deaths in the country yearly.

Lamenting Nigeria's lackadaisical attitude to enacting policies to check the usage of cigarettes and several tobacco products in the country, Oluwafemi maintained that the passage of the draft regulation awaiting approval by the National Assembly represents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to give the needed impetus to the smooth enforcement of the NTC Act 2015.