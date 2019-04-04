Kenya: Gor Mahia to Pay Huge Fine for Fans' Unsporting Conduct

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are set to feel the financial pinch as a result of recent incidents of crowd trouble involving its fans.

This after the Kenya Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) on Tuesday fined the club a cumulative fine of Sh 606,000 after its fans were found guilty of behaving in an unruly manner, destroying property and injuring persons during a league match against KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on January 27.

The club was fined Sh 300,000 for failing to control its fans and an additional Sh 306,000 to be channeled towards repairing the damage caused by the chaotic incidents.

DAMAGES

Sh 106,000 of that amount is payable to Machakos County Government to repair two damaged ambulances and the perimeter fence at the stadium. The remaining amount will be paid to KCB to repair its team bus.

"That the above amount should be paid to the Kenya Premier League within sixty (60) days from the date of this ruling. In the event of default, the said amount shall be recovered from the club's share of Premier League sponsorship by the 2018-19 club's entitlement," IDCC said in a statement.

K'Ogalo have also been warned that a repeat of such misconduct would lead to docking of six points.

UNSPORTING CONDUCT

"Clubs are responsible for the conduct of their members and supporters and must ensure they behave in a fair manner and refrain from violent, threatening, abusive, obscene and other provocative and unsporting conduct or language at the match," IDCC further stated.

Hassan Oktay's team is set to face Moroccan club RS Berkane on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi in the first of a two-leg Caf Confederation Cup quarter final fixture.