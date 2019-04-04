4 April 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: UAE Suspends Three-Month Tourist Visa to Nigerians After Dubai Robbery

Photo: Dubai
Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of three months visa to Nigerians.

A travels and tours firm, Afric Holidays, announced this in a terse statement through its Instagram page Wednesday.

The statement read, "Nigerian Passport holders are no longer eligible to three months UAE Tourist Visa.

"Nigerian Passport holders are now restricted to one month, 96 hours and 48 hours UAE Tourist Visas till further notice."

The notice, according to The Herald is coming two days after five Nigerians were arrested for robbing a Bureau de Change operator of Dh2.3 million (N225.4 million) in Sharjai, Dubai.

The suspects were identified as Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi and Chile Micah Ndunagu.

It remains unknown if the new visa policy is a direct consequence of the robbery incident.

