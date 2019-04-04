Uganda: American Tourist Kidnapped At Queen Elizabeth, Police in Hot Pursuit

Kasese, Uganda — Police and UPDF have dispatched teams to Queen Elizabeth National Park where a search in on for an American tourist and Ugandan guide are reported kidnapped. The kidnappers are demanding a $500,000 ransom, Police has confirmed.

The two were grabbed, after armed men put four tourists on gun point on Tuesday. The rest of tourists were rescued.

The American has been identified by Kimbley Sue Endecott.

The incident occurred between 6-7 p.m., along the Edward track, a section located between Katoke gate and wilderness camp in the park, according to Deputy Police spokesman Polly Namaye. The kidnapped tourists are identified as Kimberley Sue Endecott, a US citizen and one John Paul, a tour guide from World Frontiers Safaris Uganda.

Namaye says the gunmen waylaid a vehicle registration number UAE 777E which was carrying four tourists and varnished with two of them. They also went with the car keys, leaving the other two tourists stranded. The two were identified as Martin Julius and his wife Barbel.

"The kidnappers using the victim's phone have demanded USD 500,000 (1.8 billion Shillings). We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap." Namaye said.

The kidnap comes at the time when army and police have just intensified security operations at the Kanungu border of Ishasha following the kidnap of six Ugandans including a 12-year-old child.

Namaye said security forces among other police, Internal Security Organisation (ISO), army and External Security Organisations (ESO) to trace for kidnapped tourists including Ugandans who went missing weeks ago.