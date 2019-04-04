Kenya: Jubilee Still Split as Ruto Allies Insist Graft War Targets DP

Deputy President (DP) William Ruto's allies insist that the Building Bridges Initiative is being used by Raila Odinga to scuttle William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

The leaders, among them Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Uasin Gishu County Speaker David Kiplagat and several members of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly, maintained that the so-called fight against corruption is part of a wider scheme targeted at Mr Ruto and his allies, a narrative often repeated by supporters of the DP.

"We want to tell ODM (Orange Democratic Movement) that they have marketed the DP enough through their attacks against him. Thank you. Please now... market your candidate," said Mr Kositany.

'DEAD ON ARRIVAL'

Mr Kositany laughed off plans that Senate Minority Leader James Orengo would introduce a motion in Parliament to impeach the DP, saying that the plot is "dead on arrival."

"There is no way you can separate the presidency. Kenyans voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, and you cannot separate the two. Mr Ruto is a God-fearing and hardworking person even if you call him names," said Mr Kositany.

The Soy MP hit out at fellow Jubilee MP Joshua Kutuny of Cherangany Constituency, accusing him of being used by Mr Ruto's rivals to undermine the DP politically.

"Mr Kutuny should be reminded that he is where he is today because of the DP. Inasikitisha kuwa asante yake saa hii ni kutukana naibu wa rais (It is disheartening that his form of gratitude is abusing the deputy president)," said Mr Kositany.

KALENJIN UNITY

Uasin Gishu County Speaker warned that the Kalenjin community risks losing the presidency in 2022 because of disunity.

"We have some leaders from the community who may be opposed to the DP but we want to remind them that the DP's time has come and should wait for theirs. We should unite as a people if our 2022 chances are anything to go by," said Mr Kiplagat.

Mr Kositany said that the fight against corruption should not be skewed and targeted against communities.

"We fully support the fight against corruption but we want to see fairness in the exercise. We should not malign people's names without any evidence. We wonder why the DP has suddenly become bad yet he was very good when he was campaigning for Jubilee in 2013 and 2017," said Mr Kositany.

"It is time dynasties fall. Time for a son of a peasant to lead this country has come," added Mr Kositany.

'GOING NOWHERE'

Last week, Mr Orengo sparked a heated political debate by suggesting the DP is impeachable on account of gross misconduct -- utterances that immediately raised political temperatures.

Backers of the DP even claimed that ODM leader Odinga is eyeing Mr Ruto's job through the senator.

On Friday, Mr Ruto broke his silence on the matter when he assured his supporters he is going nowhere until the end Mr Kenyatta's term.

"What we don't want is politics of people masterminding things for their selfish interests," Mr Ruto said during his tour of Vihiga County.

The impeachment sentiments have largely been interpreted by the DP's supporters as Mr Odinga's plot to politically vanquish Mr Ruto.

But Mr Orengo has categorically disassociated his party leader from his actions, maintaining his sentiments are purely personal.

Mr Ruto's allies were speaking on Tuesday during the funeral of Rosaline Malel in Soy Constituency.