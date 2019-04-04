Kenya: New Lab Machines to Speed Up Tests at Nyeri County Hospital

Patients seeking treatment at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital will now spend less time waiting for laboratory results as the county has received equipment worth Sh15 million which will help increase efficiency.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga Wednesday received three laboratory machines which will speed up diagnosis and treatment for patients.

The machines were jointly donated by Prime Health Pharma Ltd and a German manufacturer, Analyticon Biotechnologies.

UHC

The equipment donation is aimed at speeding up diagnosis for patients as well as support the universal health coverage agenda.

The Nyeri referral hospital received a haematology analyser, a coagulyser and a urinalysis machine.

Previously, the haematology analyser at the hospital could do a maximum of eight tests every two hours, thus making patients wait long for results.

"With the new machine now, the automated haematology machine will conduct at least 400 tests in an hour. It will significantly reduce waiting time and increase efficiency at the hospital," noted Governor Kahiga.

The donation was as a result of a public-private partnership between the county and the German company.