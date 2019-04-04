Kenya: Kibera Black Stars Rally to Hold Shabana

Hosts Shabana FC were on Wednesday held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Kibera Black Stars in a Football Kenya Federation second-tier match at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana came into the match on the back of a 2-0 win against Migori Youth, while Kibera lost 1-0 to Wazito.

The game seemed headed for a draw until Shabana's attacking midfielder Daniel Murage's 20 yard-strike in the 92nd minute gave the Kisii-based club the lead, a goal that many thought would be the winner.

However, two minutes later, Philibert Ochieng' netted the equalising goal silencing thousands of fans who had come to cheer the home team.

The two scorers from the two sides had come in from the bench in second half as Shabana had dominated the ball for the better part of the match.

Daniel Murage replaced the tiring Peter Ogechi in the 70th minute for the hosts, while Philibert Ochieng' came in for Hasena Ali five minutes later.

Kibera Black Stars head coach Kennedy Dulo was pleased with the point.

"Getting a point from Gusii Stadium is not an easy job because Shabana are determined to finish the season in a good position," said the tactician.

Shabana have reinforced their squad with more than nine new players having released more than 13 players.

Following the draw, Kibera are in position 15 having registered five wins, eight draws and 11 losses managing 23 points.

On his side, Shabana's assistant coach Andrew Kanuli blamed his players for a lack of concentration in the final minutes of the game.

"It's a painful draw having pushed for 90 minutes. Lack of concentration during the added time cost us, but there was a great improvement from the last game," he said.

In their next match Shabana will tour Wazito in Nairobi, while Kibera will host Eldoret Youth.

NSL RESULTS

Waztio FC 0 Ushuru 0

Fortune Sacco 3 Administration Police 3

Shabana 1 Kibera Black Stars 1