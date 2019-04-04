Tanzania: Magufuli - I Will Not Stay in Office an Extra Day

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Wednesday, March 3, said he would not be tempted to stay an extra day in office after his mandate in office ends.

Speaking in Newala during his official tour of Mtwara Region which started on Tuesday, the President said, 'My position is temporary and once my tenure ends I will leave the same day'.

Mr Magufuli said it is his duty is to bring development to citizens, adding once his term expires he will leave it others to continue leading the country.

"I am playing my part and if those, who will succeed me will make mistakes it will be up to them," he said.

In another development, he directed minister for Water and Irrigation Prof Makame Mbarawa to start looking into the possibility of producing water from springs that available in Newala so that people can get access to clean and safe water.

He said the government has secured a loan of $70 million (Sh160 billion) from the government of India which is meant to improve water service in the region, adding some feasibility studies have already conducted.

"The water ministry should ensure residents of this area get water from springs," he said

Speaking on Cashewnuts he said on Tuesday some Sh50 billion was released to pay farmers, adding a total of 390,000 farmers had already received their payment with only 2 yet to be paid.