3 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Sc Versus JKT Tanzania Game Called Off

By Oliver Albert

Morogoro — Heavy rains today forced the national football league to cancel the game between Simba SC and JKT Tanzania.

The heavy downpour which pounded Morogoro and its environs for several hours before the kick off rendered the pitch soggy and unplayable.

Despite both teams arriving at the Jamhuri Stadium in time, the players could hardly warm up due to the pitch being filled with water.

Simba remain third on the Tanzania Premier League standing having played six games less than Azam and Yanga who are second and first respectively.

The Msimbazi outfit will now shift attention to their CAF Champions' League quarter final duel against Congolese side TP Mazembe on Saturday, April 6 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

