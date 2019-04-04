Tanzania: Ewura Announce New Cap Price for Petroleum Products

Dar es Salaam — The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has announced new price limit for fuel and petroleum products in the country for the month of April.

According to a statement by Ewura Director General, Nzinyangwa Mchany the wholesale and retail price of petrol and diesel that was imported into the country via the Dar es Salaam Port has increased compared to the price of March 6, this year.

The Petroleum Act of 2015, price of petroleum products is determined by the market forces but petroleum companies are allowed to sell petroleum products at a competitive price without exceeding the cap price.

In its statement, Ewura's Director General said that the wholesale and retail price of kerosene did not change because there was no new load received at the Dar es Salaam Port.

He said that the retail price for petrol and diesel in the month of April 2019 increased by Sh49 per liter equivalent to 2.34 percent and Sh61 per liter equivalent to 2.87 percent respectively.

The statement also said that wholesale price of petrol and diesel increased by Sh49, 03 per liter same as 2.48 percent and Sh60.86 per liter equivalent to 3.03 percent respectively compared to the month of March.

"At a large extent, the change of fuel price in the local market that was imported into the country through the Dar es Salaam Port has been largely influenced by the increase in global oil prices," he said.

He noted that there was no fuel cargo that was offloaded at the Tanga port in the month of March 2019 therefore the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the Northern region remained the same as the price of March 2019.

However, he noted that there was an increase of Sh0.83 per liter for petrol and ShSh0.91 per liter for diesel following a review that was done on the cost incurred due to ship delays at the ports.

He also noted that there was no fuel cargo delivered at the Mtwara Port during the month of March 2019, therefore, the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the region remained the same as well.

"However because the regions of Mtwara, Lindia nd Ruvuma face a scarcity of kerosene in their warehouses, they have been advised to purchase the product in Dar es Salaam which ultimately ups the retail price which have to incur the transportation cost," he said.