Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania CEO Charged With Economic Sabotage Crimes, Remanded

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Tanzania managing director, Hisham Hendi and four others today appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court for allegedly committing economic sabotage related crimes.

The five faces 10 counts, which include fraudulently using of network facilities, which caused the government a loss of Sh5.8 billion.

Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi presided over the case number 20/2019.

They were sent back to the remand because economic sabotage related offences cannot be bailed.

The information about the accused arrest started to circulated in several social media platforms late on Tuesday, April 02, 2019.

Speaking to The Citizen earlier today the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed the incident.

Mr Mambosasa said the issue was being handled by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The TCRA acting public relations manager, Mr Semu Mwakanjala, confirmed to The Citizen on Wednesday, April 03, 2019, saying all was set for the Vodacom employees to be arraigned at Dar es Salaam's Kisutu Residents' Magistrate Court.

On the same day, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed telecommunication firm confirmed the arrest of Mr Hendi and several of the company's employees.

"Vodacom Tanzania Plc can confirm that it is fully cooperating with an investigation led by the Tanzania Police Force. Several Vodacom employees, including managing director Hisham Hendi, are being questioned by relevant authorities in relation to the alleged fraudulent use of network facilities," Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement in Wednesday, April 03, 2019.

Until 13:00 hours East African Time, no formal charges had been preferred against them but, like TCRA, the company said it had been informed that they would appear in court on Wednesday, April 03, 2019.

The company however assured its customers that the issue would have no impact on its service delivery and that it has taken measures to ensure that the company's operations continue without interruptions and disruptions.

The case comes almost one week since Mr Hendi was appointed new managing director for Tanzania's leading telecommunication company by market share.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Hendi served as acting managing director for Vodacom Tanzania since September 2018.

In 2016, Mr Hendi - who holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the Cairo University - was recruited to lead marketing and sales functions.

He has 15 years of experience in telecommunication industry having worked in various leadership positions in United Kingdom, Egypt and South Africa.

The Egyptian's appointment at acting capacity came after Ms Sylvia Mulinge, who was appointed in April to succeed Mr Ian Ferrao effectively from June 1 2018 - failed to secure a working permit from the Tanzanian authorities.