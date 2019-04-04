Rwanda: UK to Continue Supporting Rwanda's Fight Against Genocide - DFID Boss

The United Kingdom has pledged its support to Rwanda's vision of preventing Genocide from happening anywhere in the world.

The pledge was made Wednesday by Jane Edmondson, the Head of Department for International Development (DFID) for East and Central Africa during a tour of Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi.

"The UK stands with Rwanda as it remembers what happened in the past 25 years ago. We are proud to continue our support to the country in realisation of its vision of preventing Genocide happening anywhere in the world through its numerous peacekeeping missions" the Director elaborated.

She added that her country being the second biggest funds contributor to the peacekeeping mission, it would not hesitate to work with the government in its peacekeeping missions.

Rwanda is ranked the third largest troop-contributing country in peacekeeping missions.

Edmondson was also impressed with the progress the country has had despite the difficulties it encountered which she evidenced vividly during her first visit to the country 20 years ago.

"This second visit is a sober reminder of what the country suffered 25 years back. But am happy to see the transformation that Rwanda has strived to achieve, especially the uplifting of more than two million people out of poverty, it's remarkable" she said.

The director's visit comes when the country is commemorating 25 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

DFID has been a strong and long-term development partner with the country. In 2017 the Rwandan government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning signed a two-year development agreement worth Rwf60 billion.