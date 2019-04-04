Kenya: Leopards Miss Chance to Sign Malian 'Juju Man' Camara

AFC Leopards have missed an opportunity to sign deadly Malian striker Moussa Camara after the player opted for a deal with a yet to be disclosed North African club.

And with only a few more days remaining until the end of the mid-season transfer window, Leopards remain in talks with alternative forwards, including two who are based in the Kenyan Premier League and one who plies his trade in South Africa's top flight league.

Despite signing two centre backs, in the frame of Soter Kayumba and David 'Cheche' Ochieng, Leopards have struggled both in the league and domestic cup this season.

GOAL SCORER

To stabilise his team, coach Casa Mbungo has been forced into seeking a reliable goal scorer among his potential signings.

This is how Camara, formerly at Rayon Sport in Rwanda and Ismaily in Egypt, came into the picture.

Indeed, talks between the club's management and Camara's representatives are said to have progressed well up until the player's camp pulled the plug a couple of days ago, citing a better offer from Libya.

JUJU INCIDENT

"He is not coming even though the technical bench really wanted him. We are in talks with a big name striker and an agreement could be in place by Friday," a senior Leopards official told Nairobi News.

Camara is remembered for consistently banging in the goals during his time in the Rwandan league. Many fans will also remember him for that controversial moment during a league match against Mukura Victory, when he rushed to the opponent's goalmouth and removed 'Juju' planted therein, to the opposing goalkeeper's chagrin.

He had struggled to score goals before that incident, hitting the post on three different occasions. That would immediately change as he immediately went on to score twice in that game.