Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Rwanda as Niyonkuru Strikes Bronze

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Rwandan athletes in various disciplines on Monday as youngster Marthe Niyonkuru scooped bronze medal in girls' 400m (athletics) at the ongoing ANOCA Zone V Youth Games in Huye District.

Niyonkuru, 17, completed the podium after clocking 1 minute, 2 seconds and 11 microseconds, almost four seconds behind Kenyan Kosekei Jepkoech who finished second.

Akid Beatrice, of Uganda, used 54 seconds and 94 microseconds to clinch gold.

Sprint sensation Niyonkuru settled for a fifth spot finish in 100m contest, which was claimed by Kenya's Beatrice Anyanga, followed by Abdelhalem Mannatalla from Egypt.

Meanwhile, the pair of Penelope Musabyimana and Clementine Kayitesi has booked their slot to semi-finals in ladies' beach volleyball after registering easy victories against Uganda and Burundi in Group A on Wednesday.

However, it was a tough day for their compatriots, Hyacente Ingabire and Albertine Uwiringiyimana, who suffered early exit from the competition after losing to Egypt and South Sudan in Group B.

In the ladies' 3x3 basketball, Rwanda edged Burundi 21-5, and South Sudan 17-8, but lost 21-3 to Refugees Team. They face Egypt and Uganda on Thursday.

Moise Mutokambali's boys also got off to a positive footing with a hard-fought 16-15 win over Egypt ahead of their three matches against South Sudan, Somalia and Kenya on Thursday.

Taekwondo and cycling events get underway Thursday.

In cycling, the contests for medals will start with Team Time Trial (TTT), both girls and boys, where they will be racing against the clock on a 16.2km distance.

Team Rwanda's male team is led by Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, and also includes Jean Eric Habimana, Eric Muhoza and Jean Baptiste Nsabimana, while Diane Ingabire leads the ladies quartet, which also includes Violette Neza Irakoze, Valentine Nzayisenga and Diane Ishimwe.

The inaugural edition of the regional showpiece has attracted over 300 athletes, all Under-18, from twelve countries.

Wednesday

Girls' 400m

1. Akid Beatrice (Uganda) - 54"94"'

2. Kosekei Jepkoech (Kenya) - 58"84"'

3. Marthe Niyonkuru (Rwanda) - 1'02"11"'