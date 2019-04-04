Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With DRC President Felix Tshisekedi

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. Top-right: DRC flag. Bottom-right: U.S. flag.

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi in Washington, D.C. They discussed the future of U.S.-DRC relations following the country’s historic transfer of power earlier this year and expressed their common interest in partnering to deliver a better and more prosperous future for the Congolese people.

Secretary Pompeo expressed support for President Tshisekedi’s change agenda focused on fighting corruption, strengthening governance, advancing human rights and accountability for human rights abuses and violations, promoting stability and security, and attracting American investment in the DRC.

President Tshisekedi committed to good governance and respect for human rights, building transparent institutions, and combatting corruption in the DRC. They also discussed the importance of sustainable and responsible development of natural resources, combatting the current Ebola outbreak, and responding to humanitarian crises.

Secretary Pompeo stressed that the United States will continue to promote accountability to advance reform in the DRC.