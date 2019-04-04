Uganda: First Lady Gushes Out Praises for Museveni for Buying Cranes New Bus

Uganda's Sports and Education Minister Janet Museveni, who is also the country's First Lady, has thanked her husband and boss President Yoweri Museveni for 'supporting sports activities in the country' and donating a state-of-the-art bus to the national football team.

Mrs Museveni made these remarks while handing over a luxurious and executive Uganda Cranes bus pledged by the president when he hosted the team to a breakfast team in January 2018.

"I hope that the team (Uganda Cranes) will be excited about this bus. I'm excited about handing over this bus because it surely shows the Government's commitment to the development of sports in this country. I want to thank the Government, and specifically the President, for the immense support that has been extended to sports," said Mrs Museveni.

The event was attended by Uganda Football Association boss Moses Magogo and Uganda Cranes captain Hassan Wasswa.

UNFULFILLED PLEDGE

"This gift will motivate us to continue working hard, churning out good results and representing our country with pride," said Wasswa.

Uganda Cranes are the highest ranked football team in the Cecafa region and have also qualified for the last edition of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the next one due in Egypt in June.

Meanwhile, Kenya national football team players continue to wait for a similar pledge made by the Deputy President William Ruto in 2017 to be realised.

Stars recently qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and are also waiting for the Sh50 million cash pledge promised by Dr Ruto for this achievement.