Kenyans Free to Register Up to Five Spouses on Huduma Namba

President Uhuru Kenyatta registers for the National Integrated Identity Management System at Masii Public Grounds in Machakos on April 2, 2019.

The government has allowed Kenyans to register up to five spouses in the National Integrated Management System (NIIMS), commonly referred to as the Huduma Number.

A copy of the registration form seen by Nairobi News offers each applicant up to five options to name their spouse(s).

This development has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans on social media.

"We are Africans and polygamous in nature," explained Kariuki Ndung'u. "A win for the boy child but still I'm not boarding," added Paul Mwaura.

"Spouses doesn't necessarily mean wives I can register my five husbands too," another user commented on Facebook.

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the registration exercise on Tuesday by registering his own Huduma Number before flagging off distributions of NIIMS registration kits to all the 47 counties.

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga also launched this registration process in all parts of the country.

"The need for accurate data as a key enabler for national planning, insurance of birth and death certificates and associated rights of nationality, schooling, passport and property ownership are all valid reasons for registration," said the President.

The project seeks to identify all Kenyan residents through a unique primary identifier and President Kenyatta assured Kenyans the information shared with the government will be secured.