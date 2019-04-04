Uganda: Bobi Wine Draws Parallels as Bouteflika 20 Year-Era Ends

Uganda's youthful MP Robert Kyagulanyi has 'congratulated' the Algerian people for successfully instituting a regime change in the country through protests.

Eighty two year-old Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned as Algeria President on Tuesday in the wake of weeks of protests from civilians opposed to an extension of his two-decade stay in power.

Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, referred to Bouteflika as a 'despot' and noted that 'people Power is stronger than people in power'.

"Another powerful despot is pushed out by the people," the famed artist wrote on his social media pages.

"Like Uganda, Algeria is a very youthful country and this man and a few of his henchmen have been trying to impose themselves on them. This time the citizens told him ENOUGH IS ENOUGH until he was forced to resign. Mind you Algeria has one of the strongest armies in Africa. When the protests started, the army and police attempted to break them down. They brought all manner of weapons to scare the protestors away. When the citizens stood their ground, the military was left with no option but to side with the people."

Bobi Wine has attracted fame and criticism for his decision to stand up to President Yoweri Museveni's regime.

President Museveni has been in power for 33 years.

Bouteflika has meanwhile asked his country for 'forgiveness' in a letter published by the Algerian Press Service. He said he was 'proud' of his contributions but realized he had 'failed in his duty'.

He added that he was 'leaving the political stage with neither sadness nor fear' for Algeria's future.