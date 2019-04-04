Kenya: Lionesses Through to Hong Kong Cup Quarters

Nairobi — Kenya Lionesses' hopes of being a core team at next year's World Rugby Women's Sevens Series gathered momentum on Thursday after picking back to back victories in the Hong Kong qualifier to progress to the Main Cup quarters.

The Lionesses kicked off their day with an emphatic 24-0 win over neighbors Uganda before showing their class with a well worked 36-5 win over hosts Hong Kong in their second match of the tournament.

In the first match of the day against the Ugandans, Kevin Wambua's girls ran in four tries, two of which were converted.

Skipper Philadelphia Olando and Janet 'Shebesh' Okello crossed over with the latter's try converted by Grace Okulu to give the Lionesses a comfortable 12-0 lead at half time.

The girls resumed business in the second half, debutant Cristabel Lindo going over with a well worked try and Okulu converting as Kenya went 19-0 up. Okulu then crossed over the chalk for her own try to cap off a wonderful start by the Kenyans.

The Lionesses were more emphatic against hosts Hong Kong with the on-form Okulu dotting down the first try of the game.

Diana Awino then made a superb try, racing to the right and found space with some cool inside-outside step to leave her marker gasping for breath before dotting down for a 10-0 lead. Hong Kong's Sarah Lucas drew one back as the two teams went to the break 10-5.

Straight from the restart, the Lionesses went 17-5 up winning the ball in the air and Okello offloading for Awino who ran down the middle evading tackles from Hong Kong players to cross over under the posts for her second try of the tournament.

Janet Owino added the extras for a 19-5 lead. In quick succession, Camilla Otieno added the fourth try of the game to extend the lead further to 24 before skipper Olando dotted down her second try of the competition on the left thanks to some pretty offload from Okello.

Okulu added in the extras before going over herself with a sweet try, some dummy taking away to Hong Kong players before she extended her arms across the line.