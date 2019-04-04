South Africa: Xenophobia Is Flaring Pre-Elections - but It's Not Only Politicians Who Are to Blame

analysis

The fact that xenophobic violence in South Africa has surged less than six weeks from the elections is unlikely to be a coincidence. Several new political parties are running on a platform of overtly xenophobic policies, while politicians from the established parties have continued their doublespeak on the issue of foreign nationals. When violence flares up, there's a predictable frenzy of buck-passing, but it's overly simplistic to put all the responsibility on reckless political statements.

In July 2018, the DA debuted a new political slogan: "All South Africans First". Former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee expressed his horror on Twitter at the time.

" 'All South Africans First'? On an actual DA poster?" he wrote. "Three things, DA: (1) I know it polls well but you are playing with people's lives. (2) Lots of you have told me you're horrified by this. (3) There is still time to stop this nonsense before it gets out of hand."

The DA seems to have quietly retired the slogan since, but Coetzee's warning that anti-foreigner campaigning can put people's lives in jeopardy has taken on a new resonance in light of the xenophobic violence that has surged once again in South Africa over...