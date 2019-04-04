South Africa: Xenophobia, Crime and Poverty Trigger Anger in Alexandra

Alexandra residents took to the streets on Wednesday 3 April over poor service delivery, claiming also that foreign nationals were the cause of many of their problems. The residents have vowed to continue with their protests until Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba addresses them.

"Come nightfall all hell will break loose. Come nightfall there will be hell to pay."

These were the words of a young man perched high up on the Alexandra men's hostel. His words were directed to anyone who cared to listen, but fell on a passerby. It was an elderly woman.

"Voetsek," the elderly woman said. "You are an idiot; you want people to say people who live in hostels are violent. You want people to say Zulus are violent people," she said.

Protesting broke out in Alexandra on Wednesday after social media messages calling for a total shutdown over a lack of service delivery were circulated on Tuesday night.

Community members are demanding a number of things -- and at the top of their list is that the issue of foreign nationals in the community must be addressed.

Some residents told Daily Maverick on Wednesday that they wanted foreign nationals to leave the area because there...