Malawi: DPP's Mangazuwa Accused of Electoral Misconduct in Balaka

One of the political and social commentator in the country Griffin Maruwasa has faulted Democrating Progressive Party's aspiring Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency Francis Mangazuwa for soliciting voters' registration numbers something which is against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Laws.

Maruwasa: Electoral misconduct by Mangadzuwa

According to statement made available to Nyasa Times, Mangazuwa is busy going out to the people at night and forcing the local registrants to have their voter registration cards where he is recording the registrants' number and taking the registrants voter cards with him in exchange for a party cloth, a-shirt and K1 000.

Maruwasa indicated that, the process has of late alarmed some chiefs along the Kachenga, Mbera, Mzimundilinde, Mwaye and Misu areas among other areas in the district where the malpractice is taking place and as an activist he cannot tolerate such a malpractice of abusing citizens.

"This practice is unlawful and unjust in the sense that it is taking advantage of a noble local voter and I call this a political bribe and the Malawi Laws stipulate that an electoral right is a birth right that every Malawian has, therefore people have rights to make their own decisions," he said

If not addressed with urgency Maruwasa believes that the malpractice will influence voters to make decisions that are of not their wish but those of the candidate whom are snatching the in mention voter registration cards.

The release also reads "It is my plea that the practice is going to end after this release so that together we stop the malpractice to stop this violation of peoples voting rights. Therefore I condemn this malpractice and command the in mention candidate to stop it with an immediate effect.

"The process has been running for a month in the constituency and as a social commentator and political rights activist i thought it is wise to unleash the malpractice by breathing out the air on behalf of the local leaders, the local clergy, youths fraternity at large and all communities of the in mention areas,".

He therefore appealed to the Malawi Electoral Commission, Malawi Police Service and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) to come to attention and address the malpractice as soon as possible.