Rwanda: Family of Rwandan Killed in Ethiopian Airlines Sues Boeing

By Collins Mwai

The family of Jackson Musoni, a Rwandan who was among the casualties of the March 10th Ethiopian Airlines crash has sued Boeing, the manufacturers of the plane.

The complaint was filed in the names of Musoni's three minor children.

According to media reports, the lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court, in the United States noting that Boeing, which manufactures the 737 MAX, had defectively designed the automated flight control system.

Boeing is an American company.

In the lawsuit, the family says that Boeing failed to warn the public, airlines and pilots of the airplane's allegedly erroneous sensors, causing the aircraft to dive automatically and uncontrollably.

Musoni was among the 157 fatalities of the crash that occurred just six minutes after the plane took off at Ethiopia's Bole International Airport.

The ill-fated flight was destined for Nairobi Kenya, where Musoni was also headed for a work-related meeting.

He was based in Sudan working for the United Nations.

The 737 MAX planes have since the accident been grounded worldwide.

The Ethiopian Airlines accident occurred just five months after a similar aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air came down crashing in almost similar circumstances, killing 189 people.

The investigation into the March crash, which is being led by the Ethiopian Transport Ministry, is still in progress.

Rwanda is among the countries across the world that has banned Boeing 787 Max 8 and Max 9 from flying over its airspace.

