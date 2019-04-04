South Africa: Safety and Security - Vandalism of CCTV Cameras Thwarts the Fight Against Crime in Cape Town

analysis

On Wednesday, 3 April, the Safety and Security Committee at the City of Cape Town raised concerns about the poor use of CCTV cameras in combating crime. It was also updated about the rollout of Wi-Fi.

In 1999 the City of Cape Town had 12 CCTV cameras. By 2018 the City had installed 1,500.

However, the effectiveness of cameras in reducing crime is being stymied by vandalism and poor investigative officers, the Safety and Security Committee for the City of Cape Town was told at a meeting on Wednesday.

Areas where cameras are installed include Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Salt River, Observatory, Woodstock, Green Point, Gugulethu, Goodwood, Parow and Philippi.

In a statement released by the City of Cape Town in 2018, councillor JP Smith said that CCTV surveillance helped "safeguard the communities they serve".

One of the hot spots is Nyanga, with the police station recording the highest murder rate in the country. Of the 20,366 murders reported in South Africa in 2017-18, Nyanga police station recorded 308. Nine of the 12 police stations with the highest murder records were in the Western Cape, according to Statistics SA's 2017-18 report.

Barry Schuller, the metro police director, told the committee...