Nigeria: Approval of Tobacco Control Regulations As Nass' Legacy

As the 8th National Assembly winds down and prepares to hand over to newly-elected lawmakers in June 2019, there is no doubt that what is agitating the minds of the out-going members is the legacy they are leaving behind which is now an open book for Nigerians to analyze. The quality of their interventions and their stand on matters of national importance in the last four years come full circle and serve as scorecard for a job well done.

While the purview of the lawmakers has largely covered all aspects of life and the economy, for the average Nigerian, the physical and mental health of the citizens come first in reckoning.

It is because of this that the public health community has in the last four years championed strong advocacy for the full enforcement of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act, 2015 which regulates the manufacturing, advertising, distribution and consumption of tobacco products in Nigeria.

The NTC Act domesticates the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) which Nigeria signed in 2003 and ratified in 2004.

After the tortuous advocacy that led to its signing into law by former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on 28th May 2015, many of the far-reaching provisions of the law are still un-enforceable owing to a clause that requires the development of the Regulations by the Federal Ministry of Health which must be approved by the National Assembly before the said provisions are enforced.

For now, only three provisions of the NTC Act are being enforced by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) which started clampdown on violators of the prohibition on sale of cigarettes in single sticks, sale of cigarettes to minors, and smoking in public places, among others. The CPC commenced the exercise in January 2019 in Abuja and extended it to Port Harcourt and Lagos in March.

However, the more technical aspects of the law which would close loopholes currently being exploited by tobacco corporations to incorporate innovations in marketing their lethal products to minors, provide frameworks for effective warning messages on tobacco packs and provide details for the full implementation of the Act in the enforcement of position of smoking in public places among others, are still awaiting the approval of the National Assembly.

The Regulations, when passed, will provide technical and operational guides that ensure the effective implementation of the tobacco control Act. It will clear all ambiguities and provide details for rules and procedures.

It was only in June 2018 that the draft Regulations developed by the Federal Ministry of Health were finally approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and subsequently sent to the National Assembly in January 2019 for approval.

The slow pace of work at the National Assembly after receiving the draft Regulations have fueled suspicion in some quarters that the tobacco industry may be involved in intense lobbying aimed at frustrating the process to ensure it is not approved by the outgoing 8th National Assembly. This would amount to a colossal waste of efforts and energy so far invested in the Draft Regulations process by the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Tobacco Control Committee (NATOCC), the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other stakeholders.

It is in this light that public health groups are now calling on the National Assembly to side with the people of Nigeria in ensuring that the lifesaving National Tobacco Control Regulations are approved before the end of the current Assembly.

Of particular note is what public health groups believe the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki can do to move the process forward and swiftly too. It will be recalled that during a December 2016 visit by civil society groups to Dr. Saraki, he said that Nigeria will not be a dumping ground and that the Senate will work very closely with civil society groups in enforcing tobacco control laws that are in strict compliance with global standards and Regulations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Tobacco consumption is fueling diseases of epidemic proportions across the world and Nigeria cannot stand and watch as tobacco manufacturers and marketers turn its citizens to puns in their unconscionable quest for profit. Most of the provisions in the Draft Regulations are already being effectively implemented by several African countries including Ghana, Chad, Ethiopia, Senegal and many more.

Now is the time to act! Nigerians want the National Assembly to fast track the approval of the Draft Regulations as its public health legacy as doing so would save present and future generation of Nigerians from tobacco addiction, consequential health impairments and preventable deaths.

- Odinaka wrote in from Enugu