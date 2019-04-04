South Africa: Former Prisons Staff to Be Rehired After Deadly Hostage Drama At Free State Prison

A deadly hostage situation at the Goedemoed Correctional Centre in the Free State has prompted the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to re-employ former staff members to combat shortages.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla, made the announcement on Wednesday after visiting the facility.

During the hostage situation last Friday, a prisoner allegedly stabbed a female prison guard to death, and it is believed that the person raped another guard.

News24 previously reported that the inmate eventually surrendered after a three-hour stand-off with a police negotiator.

When correctional services officials and the police's Tactical Response Team gained entry to the scene, they discovered the bloodied body of 35-year-old warder who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Her colleague was still alive but traumatised, police said.

Understaffing poses a major threat to safety

In a statement, Makwetla announced that the department would invite interested and suitable former employees to apply for re-employment.

"There is awareness of the high levels of staff shortages in correctional centres countrywide."

"Naturally, that threatens the staff who remain to execute operational duties. We are aware of the extremely strenuous conditions our officials work under, and we need to deal with the high levels of staff shortages in correctional centres."

"Understaffing poses a major threat to safety and hinders officials from executing duties effectively," Makwetla said.

The inmate responsible for the attack has been placed in solitary confinement and will be charged with murder.

Condolences

The deputy minister also conveyed the department's heartfelt condolences to the family of the official who lost her life and wished her colleague a speedy recovery.

"What saddens us is that the victims are female officials in a climate against a growing period of femicide in our country. As the ministry, in both spirit and commitment, we are with our officials and understand their circumstances," said Makwetla.

Source: News24