South Africa: KZN Taxi Driver Arrested After Running Woman Down - Twice

An unidentified woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by a minibus taxi on Todd Street in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to Arrive Alive, Reaction Unit South Africa was informed of the accident by several motorists passing the scene.

"Reaction officers and paramedics arrived on scene minutes later and found a female lying in a pool of blood.

"She suffered head injuries and was lying face down on the tarmac. She was stabilised on scene and transported rapidly to Osindisweni Hospital," Arrive Alive said.

According to witnesses, the fully-laden taxi that was bound for Osindisweni overtook traffic onto the oncoming lane with the horn blaring.

The driver then reportedly ran into the woman, who was crossing the street.

The woman landed on to the windscreen and fell to the ground.

The taxi then took off again and ran over the woman lying on the ground.

"Reaction officers handed the 35-year-old taxi driver over to the South African Police Service," a statement read.

The Indian woman who is approximately 40 years old has not been identified.

At the time of the accident, she was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a red top.

According to a passerby, the woman is frequently seen walking her dog on Honeysuckle Road in Brindhaven. It is believed she could be living in that vicinity.

"If you have any information on the injured woman, kindly contact the RUSA Operations Centre on 086 1234 333."

Source: News24