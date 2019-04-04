South Africa: Chicken Debate - See Brazil As 'A Partner, Not an Enemy'

opinion

The chicken debate is becoming intense and the SA Poultry Association has lobbied the International Trade Commission of South Africa to increase import tariffs on chicken from Brazil.

The SA Poultry Association (SAPA) has lobbied the International Trade Commission of South Africa (ITAC) to increase import tariffs on chicken from Brazil from 37% and 12% to a staggering 82%. SAPA's rationale, however, is rooted in misinformation and untruths that, if not urgently addressed, could further consolidate the local market and drive up the price of chicken, thereby imperilling South African consumers who are already under significant financial pressure.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) strongly rejects the arguments by the SA Poultry Association and would like to set the record straight.

Every day, millions of dedicated workers and producers in Brazil, as well as their families, work to deliver healthy, safe chicken for global export to more than 150 countries around the world. The result of these efforts is that Brazil's chicken quality is recognised worldwide, and consequently, this has positioned Brazil as the largest global exporter of chicken. Food security is the cornerstone of our business, and it is on this basis that we have established meaningful partnerships with...