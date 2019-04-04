Namibia: Botswana Ready for Namibia

Gaborone — The senior women national football team, which is scheduled to take on Namibia in a 2020 Olympic qualifier first leg encounter on Friday is not bothered by their opponents' FIFA rankings.

The team, which was recently ranked 151 in the world and 25 in Africa rankings are upbeat about their chances against a team, which is ranked 128 and 16 in world and Africa rankings.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) mouthpiece, Tumo Mpatane said the team was not intimidated by FIFA rankings.

He said the team's coach, Basimanebotlhe Malete has addressed players to stay focus and not to let other things distract them.

He pointed out that preparations went well adding that the association had ensured that two international players were available.

However, he said they had failed to organise an international friendly match as the team they had requested cancelled at the eleventh hour.

"The biggest challenge is that all countries are preparing for the qualifiers, so it is always difficult to find an international friendly closer to the main game," he said.

Generally, he said he was happy with the attitude displayed by players adding that their mission was to defeat Namibia in the first leg and have it easy during the second leg.

He said the team was lethal going forward looking at Thuto Ramafifi and 18-year old Esalenna Galekhutle, who he said had mesmerising pace.

He said the coach had worked on the pace of the team and that alone would work as an advantage.

"We defend very compactly and Namibia players will get the shock of their lives in terms of our transition and our pace going forward.

Our strength lies in our pace and the way we move into the box," he said.

Mpatane said Namibia was not a closed book as they had played against the team in the COSAFA Cup and had watched videos of the team.

The game will be played at the National Stadium and kickoff time is 6pm.

Botswana team:

Goal keepers

Sedilame Bosija (Bloemfontein Celtics), Refiloe Tshambani (Prisons) Gloria Moeng (Geronah), Bame Mokibe (Double Action).

Strikers

Thuto Ramafifi (Salemu, USA), Thando Mokgabo (Yasa-Zambia), Esalenna Galekhutle (Mexican Girls) Masego Nfandiso (Geronah). Nondi Mahlasela (Prisons).

Defenders

Bonang Otlhagile (Double Action), Masego Montsho (BDF), Veronica Mogotsi (Double Action)

Lone Gaofetoge, Goitsemang Tlamma (Geronah) Kesegofetse Mochawe (Rollers) Nancy Baeletsi (Prisons).

Midfielders Refilwe Tholakele (Rollers) Balotlhanyi Johannes, Lesego Radiakanyo (Double Action),Thuso Leseane( BMC),Golebaone Selebatso Lesego Kelebale(Prisons) Keitumetse Dithebe( Mexican-Girls).

Source : BOPA