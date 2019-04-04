Malawi: Mejn for Youth Inclusion in Politics

Mulanje — Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) Regional Coordinator for the South, Mike Banda has underscored the importance of involving the youth in the political process, saying doing so is beneficial to development.

Speaking on Tuesday during a multi-party liaison committee (MPLC) meeting in Mulanje, Banda said the youth were the future of the nation as such, there was need to involve them in all matters of the electoral process as they determine where the country is heading regarding development.

"We usually say our future is with the youth and that they should be involved in decision making.

"So as MEJN, we decided to engage the youth prior to the elections so that they should be involved as we make our plans as a country," Banda said.

According to Banda, engaging the young voters would not only guarantee positive development in future but also arrest political violence.

"It's a known fact that politicians nowadays take advantage of the youth to perpetrate political violence.

"So, through these interventions, we want to reach out to them with positive messages to ensure a peaceful election that embraces development," Banda added.

He, therefore, disclosed that the network would be working with the district youth office and other youth structures at both district and area development committee levels in three districts to ensure effective youth engagement in the political process.

"Currently, we are working here in Mulanje, Zomba and Chiradzulu. We are also targeting university students in these areas," he said.