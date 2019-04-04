Malawi: Bullets Retain Charity Shield

Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets beat rivals Be Forward Wanderers 1-0 to win the Charity Shield held from 30-31 March 2019 at the Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial capital Blantyre.

It was the second silverware for Bullets' Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa who also won the TNM Super League championship in December 2018.

"I am very happy that we have started the season with some silverware. It always feels good to win," Pasuwa said.

The 2018 Golden Boot winner Chiukepo Msowoya thumped home the sole winner for Bullets in the 66th minute, having earlier been denied by the sheer brilliance of Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa.

Msowoya, a former Orlando Pirates striker, finished off a wonderfully worked out move that involved midfielder Mike Mkwate, forward Patrick Phiri and right-back Gomezgani Chirwa.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Masters Security FC defeated Blue Eagles 5-3 on post-match penalties to claim bronze following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Striker Musa Manyenje had scored for Masters only for Micium Mhone to cancel out the goal with an equalizer for Eagles.

The Charity Shield started on Saturday March 30 2019 with semi-final matches when Wanderers thrashed Masters 4-0 whereas Bullets saw off Eagles 2-1 at the same venue.

Pan African bank Ecobank sponsored the Charity Shield using the football platform to spread the message against attacks on persons with albinism.

Malawi is experience a wave of killing and abductions of persons with albinism. So far, 24 people have been killed since 2014.

The Charity Shield serves as a dress rehearsal for the 2019 season which kicks off on April 14 in the south east African country.