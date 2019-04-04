Egypt: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to Egypt

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab met in Cairo with Mr. Sameh Shoukri, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides held extensive discussion on bilateral cooperation as well as issues pertaining to the Nile Basin, Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

The two sides also hailed the positive developments in the region, particularly the peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia. They also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as their coordination on regional matters.