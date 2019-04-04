Mozambique: Setbacks for Cholera Vaccination Scheme

Maputo — HARSH weather and badly damaged infrastructure are feared to affect a mass cholera

vaccination exercise Mozambique has initiated in the wake of the infection of over 1 000 people.

The vaccination anticipated to stave off a possible epidemic

was scheduled to resume on Wednesday (today).

The outbreak of cholera is a result of the Cyclone Idai that has claimed hundreds of lives in the disaster-prone Southern African country.

Around 90 000 doses of cholera vaccine arrived in Mozambique on Tuesday.

The protective measures are to be carried out in Beira city as well as Dondo, Buzi and Nhamatanda districts where whole populations will be vaccinated.

More than 500,000 people in Beira alone have been affected by Cyclone Idai floods.

Humanitarian organisations were nonetheless wary of the damage to infrastructure affecting the vaccination exercise.

"We have to of course overcome the problem due to limited road access, but more importantly we have to mobilize the population in a vast communication campaign," said Christophe Boulierac, spokesperson of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson of the World Health Organisation (WHO), also warned that challenging weather conditions continued to cause concern.

"Heavy rain is expected to continue in the next few days and this will certainly have an impact on response efforts. Access to essential health services and the situation most likely will worsen therefore," Lindmeier said.

Cyclone Idai caused massive damage in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Officially, over 7000 people have been killed in the three countries but the toll is feared to be much higher.