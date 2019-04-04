South Africa: Jazz Legend Hugh Masekela Honoured with Google Doodle

Photo: Google

Hugh Masekela honoured with Google Doodle.

Cape Town — Have you checked out your google homepage? If not, what are you waiting for!?

South Africans woke up to a beautiful surprise by Google in honour of award-winning musician and trumpeter Hugh Masekela, popularly known as Bra Hugh.

The music veteran Hugh Masekela was honoured with a doodle to mark what would have been his 80th birthday. The doodle shows an animation of Bra Hugh playing his trumpet. What a way to honour the legend.

Masekela was born on the 4th of April 1939 in Witbank, South Africa.

He died in 2018 at the age of 78, after a battle with prostate cancer.

Fans took to social media to remember the music legend.

Min. Nathi Mthethwa - Today marks the 80th birthday anniversary of Jazz legend & a great torch bearer of our liberation struggle, Bra Hugh Masekela. We thank Google for honouring him as today's Doodle - a testament of the rich legacy he left behind, that will live on for many generations to come.

Katlego Maseng‏ - Google doodle just made my day as it joins us in celebration of Bra Hugh Masekela's 80th birthday.

Ayanda Mali - Today, Bra Hugh would have been 80 years old eternally missed.

KG KGAU - Our real heroes are those who always found a way to fight for us even when their days on earth are depleted. Thank you Bra Hugh Masekela for your continued fight against apartheid and oppression through your undying music.

Doodle is a special logo on the internet giant's homepage that is temporarily alternated to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people.

Happy birthday Bra Hugh!!!