4 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mokonyane's Husband Dies

By Canny Maphanga

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's husband, Serge Mokonyane, has died.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Serge Mokonyane, husband to Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, at a Johannesburg hospital this morning," Environmental affairs department spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mr Mokonyane was hospitalised last month and sadly passed on this morning."

He said the minister and her family had requested privacy during their period of mourning.

Funeral and memorial details will be communicated in due course.

Source: News24

South Africa

