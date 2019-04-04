South Africa: Mokonyane's Husband Dies

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's husband, Serge Mokonyane, has died.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Serge Mokonyane, husband to Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, at a Johannesburg hospital this morning," Environmental affairs department spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mr Mokonyane was hospitalised last month and sadly passed on this morning."

He said the minister and her family had requested privacy during their period of mourning.

Funeral and memorial details will be communicated in due course.

Source: News24