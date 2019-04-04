Libya: EU to Provide 6 Million Euro in Humanitarian Assistance

press release

Brussels — As many Libyans continued to be displaced within their country due to conflict, the Commission has announced today €6 million in humanitarian aid for 2019.

This brings total humanitarian assistance in the country for 2018-2019 to €15 million.

"The EU stands by the Libyan people who have suffered years of conflict and instability. Our new humanitarian assistance will provide access to food, clean water, education in emergencies and basic health care for Libyans most in need. It is paramount that all parties to the conflict adhere to International Humanitarian Law and allow humanitarian organisations to do their lifesaving job," says Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The health sector in Libya is particularly undermined due to the lack of qualified staff and the shortage of essential medicinal products. EU aid is also being channelled to humanitarian projects providing protection and psychosocial support.

The European Union's humanitarian support for people in need in Libya has reached €44.3 million since 2014. Humanitarian aid is part of the EU's broader support for Libya to address the ongoing crisis in the country. The EU is currently implementing 23 projects worth €70 million in bilateral support to Libya to promote governance, health, civil society and socio-economic development while €318 million have been mobilised under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa for protecting migrants, refugees and internally displaced people in Libya and supporting local communities to cope with the migration challenge.

Background

EU humanitarian aid in Libya has helped access to essential health care for victims of the conflict including emergency war surgery, physical rehabilitation, prosthesis and psychosocial support, provision of essential medicines and care of gender-based violence survivors. It contributes to the restoration of primary health care services in conflict-affected areas. The Commission also supports the 'Rapid Response Mechanism' set up by humanitarian organisations to facilitate quick provision of basic humanitarian assistance when there is a new forced displacement or another shock.

EU-funded humanitarian organisations have contributed to the restoration of essential education services in conflict-stricken Benghazi and Sirt, which has enabled thousands of girls and boys to access basic education and to receive psychosocial support.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2019

SOURCE European Commission