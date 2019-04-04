Libya: Remarks By High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini At the Joint Press Conference Following a Meeting of the Libya Quartet

press release

Remarks

Check against delivery!

This meeting of the Quartet for Libya is taking place in a particular moment - just a few weeks before the national conference in which Libyan parties, Libyan interlocutors will find a place, a space for defining themselves their own way forward on the political process.

I want to thank the UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salamé for the hard work he has done to prepare this process for more than one year. The European Union has been proud to support this process and we will be there to guarantee that this process will continue over time to finally end the sufferings in Libya - first and foremost for the Libyans themselves, a neighbouring country for the European Union, a partner for the European Union, a big, proud and rich country, that has all the potential, all the capacity and I believe all the interest to finally come of age and materialise that hope that the Secretary General (of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres) was refering to.

The European Union has supported the Libyans in different fields - from the economy to the security, and we will continue to do so. We want to do it in full coordination with our partners - the League of Arab States, the African Union, and under the leadership of the United Nations, supporting one only roadmap. Because the added value of this exercise, that we today decided to intensify, is exactly to re-unite the international and the regional players to help and support the Libyans so that they can re-unite in a difficult, but not impossible environment.

Because only through this Libyan engagement, through this Libyan owned and Libyan led political process, there will finally be an outcome to this endless transition.

The European Union will continue to do its part, as respectful partner and neighbour to Libya in the closest possible coordination with the League of Arab States, with the African Union and in full support of the UN and in particular of the UN Special Representative.