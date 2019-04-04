Gambia: State Takes Over Jahumpa/Touray Case From IGP

State Counsel A.M Yusuf yesterday the 2nd of April 2019, told the Court that the State will be taking over the Case involving Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay the former speaker of the National Assembly of the Gambia and Yankuba Touray a former member of the AFPRC and Minister under Yahya Jammeh's regime from the Inspector General of Police.

When the case was called before the Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates Court, Lawyer A.M Yusuf appeared for the State, Lawyer Abdoulie Sosseh appeared for the first accused person, Lawyer L.S. Camara represented the second accused person and the two accused persons Yankuba Touray and Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay were present.

Counsel A.M Yusuf in his application told the Court that the States will be taking over the matter from the Inspector General of Police and will be prosecuting the accused person.

In this regard, the State Lawyer applied to the Court to grant them two weeks adjournment in order for them to familiarise themselves with the case.

Lawyer Abdoulie Sosseh who appeared for the first accused person told the Court that the accused persons are already charged in the Court and the First Prosecution Witness (PW1) has already started giving his evidence-in-chief. He then argued that an adjournment for two weeks is too long.

Lawyer L.S Camara who appeared for the second accused person said he is objecting to the application made by the State Council.

He said that the second accused person voluntarily submit herself to the Court because she believes in the Justices of the Court and for a speedy trial of the matter.

L.S Camara averted that the second accused person is an International Consultant and if the matter is to prolong that will affect her. He reminded the Court that dates were scheduled for the matter to proceed and the First Prosecution Witness has started giving his evidence to the Court.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates said she did not see any reason why the case should be adjourned for two weeks; therefore, the court will be given an adjournment for a week.

At this juncture, the matter was adjourned till the 10th of April 2019 for the continuation of the testimony of the first prosecution witness.

The two accused persons are charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony contrary to section 368 of the Criminal Code and each of them face a single charge of interfering with information or witness, contrary to section 36 (a) of the TRRC Act.

The accused persons deny any wrong doing.

The accused persons were granted bail and they are to deposit one million Dalasis each. Their national ID Cards and travelling documents are to be deposited with the registrar of the court.