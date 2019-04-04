Sudan: Lt. Gen. IBN-AUF Lauds Struggle of People's Defence Forces

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, has hailed the struggle of the People's Defence Forces and affirmed the state's confidence in it and called for preparation to meet the challenges in the stage and equipping the civil support battalions to serve the community and complete the readiness of to counter any hostile act.

Addressing the concluding sitting of the First Forum for Training and Operations, organized by the People's Defence Forces at the Intelligence Institute Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Ibn-Auf affirmed the importance of training and its role in capacity building, enhancing the self-confidence, promoting skills, instilling values of discipline, raising morale and guiding behavior towards initiative and positive action.

He called for giving priority for training in the coming stage by focusing on achieving peace in areas of armed conflict, maintaining contact with the other party with good treatment and good speech and directing peace convoys in coordination with the competent authorities.

Lt. Gen. Ibn-Auf has lauded the role of the martyrs of the People's Defence Forces, stressing that the People's Defence Forces is a well-established institution with strategic objectives that will be reached, God willing, with truthfulness and patience.