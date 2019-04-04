Sudan: Deputy Speaker Receives Ambassador of China

Khartoum — Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Ahmed Mohamed Adam Al-Tigani, received in his office Wednesday the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Ma Xinmin, and praised progress of relations between Sudan and China, describing these relations as firm and excellent during the past 60 years.

He called for reactivation of the Sudanese - Chinese parliamentary relations.

Al-Tigani said that he found a unique religious coexistence in China during his visit to it last month.

He said that Sudan participation in the meetings of the International Parliament Union, due to be held in Doha this week, which will enable the Sudanese delegation to meet with its Chinese counterpart during the conference.

He invited the Deputy Speaker of China Parliament to visit Sudan in the coming period.