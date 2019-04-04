Sudan: Faisal Discusses Progress of Darfur Peace Process

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the responsible for Darfur peace file, discussed with the delegation of the movements signatories to the Doha Document for Darfur Peace, the progress of the Darfur peace process and the efforts exerted to include the non-signatories to the Doha document.

The Secretary of the Political and Foreign Affairs of the Equality and Justice Movement, signatory of the Doha Peace Document, Nahar Osman Nahar, noted in press statement, following the meeting of the movements signatories to the Doha Document for Darfur Peace with the president's assistant, Wednesday, that the meeting has deliberated over the best ways for bushing forward the peace process in the country and to benefit from the donors' support, he pointed out that the meeting has stressed on continuing meetings to implement the document's requirements.