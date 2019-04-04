Sudan: Lt. Gen. IBN-AUF Receives Advisor of South Sudan President

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, has affirmed Sudan keenness to boost the security and stability in South Sudan State.

During his meeting Wednesday at the Ministry of Defence with the visiting advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Galwak, the First Vice - President and Minister of Defence has affirmed importance of opening the crossings between the two countries and speeding the efforts to enable the concerned authorities at the crossings' administration to carry out work for easing the movement of citizens.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Security in South Sudan State and the Ambassador of South Sudan to Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Galwak gave a briefing on the security and political situation in South Sudan State and implementation of South Sudan peace agreement.

He affirmed the keenness of South Sudan government to implement the peace agreement for supporting security and stability in the country.

Galwak has conveyed the greetings and congratulations of President Salva Kiir to the First Vice - President and Minister of Dfence.