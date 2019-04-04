South Africa: SA Youths Equipped for Industry 4.0

Johannesburg — AFRICA is in a positive position to seize the opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution thanks to a broad youth base.

These prospects have received a boost following the graduation of 165 students at an academy operated by a leading technology company east of Johannesburg.

The students from the Midrand Samsung Engineering Academy have graduated at the Ekhuruleni West College in Boksburg, joining the mission for Africa to be amongst the leaders of this next phase in the continent's growth.

Nithia Pillay, Samsung Africa Director (Customer Service), said these graduates were part of Samsung's on-going vision to develop skilled electronics technicians and engineers by bridging the current skills gap.

"Engineering academies across Africa have already seen thousands of students graduate with hands-on, practical skills at no cost, enabling them to move into jobs after they graduate," Pillay added.

Sung Yoon, Chief Executive Officer and President of Samsung Africa, Ntombizodwa Dangazele Academy Acting Principal and representatives from the Department of Higher Education and Training, Department of Basic Education and parents attended the graduation.

Additionally, programmes such as the Engineering Academy have increased opportunities for women to enter into trades that were traditionally reserved for men.