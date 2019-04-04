Niger: Air Force Eliminates Boko Haram Sect, Bandits

Abuja — THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed five bandits as it repelled a mission by the militants to invade some villages northwest of the country.

Two women and a child kidnapped by the bandits were freed during the operations in the Zamfara State.

An unspecified number of suspects fled with gunshot wounds.

The air force personnel confiscated weapons including AK-47 rifles.

"NAF, working in close coordination with sister services and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to neutralise the armed bandits and deny them freedom of action in the area," Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF spokesperson, said.

Armed bandits are wreaking havoc in many parts of Nigeria.

The problem is among several impacting on the West African country.

Meanwhile, the air force reported it had killed an unspecified number of Boko Haram leaders and members in the northeastern Borno State.

Two jets were used to bomb a hideout of the suspected terrorists in the fringes of the Lake Chad region.

"Several of the terrorists were also neutralised in the process," Daramola said.

The Boko Haram is involved in a decade-long campaign to overthrow the government and establish a radical Islamic state. An estimated 100 000 civilians have been killed at 2 million displaced.